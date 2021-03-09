Cyxtera expands its bare metal service to additional data centers

Cyxtera, which operates a footprint of 61 data centers in 29 markets around the world, expanded its Enterprise Bare Metal service to customers in its data center facilities in Amsterdam and Frankfurt. Cyxtera Enterprise Bare Metal offers dedicated colocation infrastructure in an on-demand, subscription-based model. In total, Enterprise Bare Metal is now available from 12 markets – Amsterdam, Frankfurt, and London in Europe, as well as Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, New York/New Jersey Metro, Northern Virginia, Phoenix, and Silicon Valley in North America.

“Our Enterprise Bare Metal offering delivers access to digital infrastructure that meets stringent compliance and security requirements in a dynamic fashion to allow our enterprise customers to deploy the capacity they need as their business needs change,” said Randy Rowland, Chief Operating Officer of Cyxtera. “We’re excited to bring this capability to our world-class facilities in Amsterdam and Frankfurt.”