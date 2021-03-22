Connected2Fiber raises $12 million

Connected2Fiber, a start-up offering a location engagement platform for network buyers and sellers, announced $12 million in Series B financing led by Harbert Growth Partners as well as current investors Ascent Venture Partners, Nauta Capital, and Osage Venture Partners. Connected2Fiber’s previous equity rounds total $15 million, bringing total funding to date to $27 million in equity.
“Buying and selling network in today’s fragmented environment is complex and slow, leading to missed opportunities, challenging customer experiences and lower profits on all sides of the equation,” comments Ben Edmond, Founder and CEO at Connected2Fiber. “Our platform continues to solve the most difficult challenges associated with network transactions by providing buyers and sellers with a location-specific, data-driven blueprint of their addressable market and then automating critical processes, resulting in smarter and faster decisions for both parties. Our success and growth within both the buyer and seller community has produced an ever-expanding platform ecosystem and, with this new investment, we’ll not only be able to scale our selling efforts but continue to innovate to provide additional analytical insight and global reach.”
Recent Connected2Fiber growth metrics include:
- Serving the top 10 fiber infrastructure providers and MSOs in the United States
- Serving 4 out of the top 5 LECs and network-oriented managed service providers in the United States
- 108% jump in platform users over the past year
- 390% year-over-year increase in locations managed by customers
- Over 5,800 network operators profiled around the world and growing
- 213% year-over-year increase in unique entity locations tracked globally