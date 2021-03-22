Connected2Fiber raises $12 million

Connected2Fiber, a start-up offering a location engagement platform for network buyers and sellers, announced $12 million in Series B financing led by Harbert Growth Partners as well as current investors Ascent Venture Partners, Nauta Capital, and Osage Venture Partners. Connected2Fiber’s previous equity rounds total $15 million, bringing total funding to date to $27 million in equity.

The company will use the new funding to invest in the organization’s go-to-market operations across sales, marketing, and customer success teams as well as accelerate the product roadmap for its platform, The Connected World. Product investments will deliver new ecosystem integrations, buyer and seller capabilities that will include additional APIs, and build out of the next phase of location truth within the platform. Connected2Fiber will also introduce new AI and analytic capabilities as well as real-time data connectors that feed The Connected World’s application and analytic suite.

“Buying and selling network in today’s fragmented environment is complex and slow, leading to missed opportunities, challenging customer experiences and lower profits on all sides of the equation,” comments Ben Edmond, Founder and CEO at Connected2Fiber. “Our platform continues to solve the most difficult challenges associated with network transactions by providing buyers and sellers with a location-specific, data-driven blueprint of their addressable market and then automating critical processes, resulting in smarter and faster decisions for both parties. Our success and growth within both the buyer and seller community has produced an ever-expanding platform ecosystem and, with this new investment, we’ll not only be able to scale our selling efforts but continue to innovate to provide additional analytical insight and global reach.”

Recent Connected2Fiber growth metrics include:

Serving the top 10 fiber infrastructure providers and MSOs in the United States

Serving 4 out of the top 5 LECs and network-oriented managed service providers in the United States

108% jump in platform users over the past year

390% year-over-year increase in locations managed by customers

Over 5,800 network operators profiled around the world and growing

213% year-over-year increase in unique entity locations tracked globally

https://www.connected2fiber.com/