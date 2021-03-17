Confluence-1 cable to link U.S. East coast with 500 Tbps capacity

Confluence Networks, a Florida-based developer of undersea fibre-optic communications systems, announced an equity investment from Mastec that will enable it to complete development and construction of Confluence-1, the first undersea cable system dedicated to linking strategic global communications nodes on the East Coast of the United States.

Confluence-1 will have landings in New York, NY; Miami, FL; Virginia Beach, VA; and Jacksonville, FL; as well as a strategic node in Myrtle Beach, SC.

MasTec is an infrastructure construction company operating mainly throughout North America across a range of industries.

The companies said Confluence-1 will provide direct, reliable, low-latency undersea connections among the major cable landings on the East Coast of the US, thus facilitating the interconnection of many intercontinental cable routes within the Americas, and between the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Asia. The network specifically addresses the lack of availability of continuous dark fiber and truly diverse routing on the North-South route between New York and Miami.

Confluence-1 will have 24 fiber pairs providing over 500 Tbps of capacity on the new route.

Jose Mas, MasTec’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are delighted to play a significant role in this important new development as now is the perfect time to focus on true redundancy. We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship with Confluence Networks, and to the future developments that will ensue as we deepen our involvement in the global communications community.”

Paul Scott, CEO of Confluence Networks, added, “We are fortunate to have MasTec as a partner in this enterprise, and excited to be working with them in realization of Confluence-1. We see Confluence-1 as an opportunity to make a game-changing addition to both the US domestic network and the intercontinental network on the East Coast, and look toward many more such opportunities as the global network evolves.” Confluence-1 is expected to be in service 2H-2023.

https://confluencenetworks.net/mastec-and-confluence-join-forces-in-undersea-network-construction/