Coherent receives a higher offer from II-VI

On Friday, March 12, Coherent's board of directors once again determined that a revised acquisition proposal from II-VI Incorporated was a superior acquisition proposal. On Thursday, March 10, Coherent had announced a revised acquisition agreement with Lumentum. Under the new deal with II-VI, each share of Coherent common stock would be exchanged for $195.00 in cash and 1.0 share of II-VI common stock at the completion of the transaction.
Coherent said it has notifed Lumentum that it intends to terminate their amended merger agreement unless Coherent receives a revised proposal from Lumentum by 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on March 17, 2021.
Lumentum agreed to acquire Coherent in a cash and stock transaction valued at $5.7 billion, with Coherent stockholders receiving $100.00 per share in cash and 1.1851 shares of Lumentum common stock for each Coherent share they own. The combination will create a leading photonics company with significant positions in the growing market for photonics, an expansive global customer base and a well-diversified revenue mix. The transaction value...