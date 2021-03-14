Coherent receives a higher offer from II-VI

On Friday, March 12, Coherent's board of directors once again determined that a revised acquisition proposal from II-VI Incorporated was a superior acquisition proposal. On Thursday, March 10, Coherent had announced a revised acquisition agreement with Lumentum. Under the new deal with II-VI, each share of Coherent common stock would be exchanged for $195.00 in cash and 1.0 share of II-VI common stock at the completion of the transaction. ​

Coherent said it has notifed Lumentum that it intends to terminate their amended merger agreement unless Coherent receives a revised proposal from Lumentum by 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on March 17, 2021.