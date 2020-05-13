Coherent says II-VI merger proposal is superior to Lumentum's

Coherent's board of directors notified Lumentum that it has received from a superior acquisition proposal from II-VI Incorporated.

Under the terms of II-VI's revised proposal, each share of Coherent common stock would be exchanged for $170.00 in cash and 1.0981 shares of II-VI common stock at the completion of the transaction.

Coherent has notifed Lumentum that it intends to terminate their merger agreement unless Coherent receives a revised proposal from Lumentum by 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on March 11, 2021 that the Coherent board determines to be at least as favorable to Coherent's stockholders from a financial point of view as II-VI's revised proposal, after taking into account all aspects of any such proposal Coherent may receive from Lumentum.

Lumentum has notified Coherent of its intention to review the II-VI proposal under consideration of its matching rights as defined in the definitive merger agreement.

Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, Coherent would be required to pay a $217.6 million termination fee to Lumentum if Coherent terminates the definitive agreement in order to enter into an agreement with II-VI.

