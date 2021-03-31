Cisco drives forward its Network-as-a-Service (NaaS)

Cisco announced Cisco Plus, the new name for its as-a-service strategy, bringing new flexible buying and consumption models to customers.

Cisco Plus offers new buying and subscription models for Cisco's networking, security, compute, storage, applications and observability solutions.

Cisco describes network-as-a-Service as a cloud model which enables customers to easily operate and maintain the outcomes they expect to get from the network, without owning, building and maintaining their own infrastructure. Cisco Plus NaaS solutions will provide:

Seamless and secure onramps to applications and cloud providers

Flexible delivery models, including pay-per-use or pay-as-you-grow options

End-to-end visibility from the client to the application to the ISP

Unified policy engine to ensure the right users have access

Security across everything, not bolted on as another point solution

Real-time analytics providing AI/ML-driven insights for cost and performance tracking

API extensibility across the technology stack

Partners layering additional value and delivering their services faster

“I believe every organization would benefit from simplifying powerful technology,” said Todd Nightingale, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Enterprise Networking and Cloud, Cisco. “Network-as-a-service is a great option for businesses wanting to shift to a cloud operating model without a heavy lift. Cisco is leading the industry in its approach with Cisco Plus. Together with our partners, we intend to offer the majority of our technology portfolio in the simplest, most flexible way: cloud-driven, cloud-delivered, cloud-managed and as-a-service.”

