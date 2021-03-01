Cisco completes acquisition of Acacia

Cisco completed its acquisition of Acacia Communications (NASDAQ: ACIA) following approval by a majority of Acacia’s shareholders. Cisco paid $115.00 per share in cash, or approximately $4.5 billion on a fully diluted basis, net of cash and marketable securities. Acacia employees join Cisco’s Optics business as part of the Mass-Scale Infrastructure Group.

Acacia offers a complete portfolio of long-distance data transmission solutions that address the full range of applications in the Data Center Interconnect and Wide Area Network segments for Metro, Regional, Long Haul and Subsea links.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Acacia team to Cisco,” said Chuck Robbins, Cisco chairman and CEO. “Our Internet for the Future strategy puts Acacia’s high-speed coherent optics technologies front and center as we work to empower webscale companies, service providers and data center operators to meet today’s fast-growing demands for data.”

In a blog post, Acacia's Raj Shanmugaraj writes "With the explosion of bandwidth in the multi-cloud era, optical interconnect technology is becoming an increasingly strategic part of the network. Coherent technology has been a game-changer for optical networking and continues to evolve with the deployment of pluggable coherent optics. Bringing the innovative talent of our two companies together will help expand Cisco’s optical systems offerings for customers and drive Cisco’s Internet for the Future strategy."

https://newsroom.cisco.com/press-release-content?type=webcontent&articleId=2144825

https://acacia-inc.com/blog/our-next-chapter-with-cisco/