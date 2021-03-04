Ciena posts Q1 revenue of $757 million, down 9% yoy

Ciena reported revenue of $757.1 million for its fiscal first quarter ended January 30, 2021, down from $832.9 million for the fiscal first quarter 2020. Ciena's adjusted (non-GAAP) net income for the fiscal first quarter 2021 was $81.3 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share, which compares to an adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $81.7 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share, for the fiscal first quarter 2020.

Some highlights

Q1 Revenue by geography

Americas $496.6 million, down from $574.0 million a year earlier

Europe, Middle East and Africa $155.4 million, up from $130.0 million a year earlier



Non-telco represented 39% of total revenue

Direct web-scale increased 25% YoY, representing over 20% of total revenue

EMEA revenue increased 20% YoY, representing nearly 21% of total revenue

Blue Planet revenue increased 10% YoY, reaching over $16MA

GAAP R&D investment was over 17% of total revenue

627 100G+ total customers, which includes 39 new wins on WaveLogic Ai and 14 new wins on WaveLogic 5 Extreme

WL5e has now shipped to over 75 customers, all of whom are actively deploying the technology in their networks

No customer represented more than 10% of revenue for the fiscal quarter

Cash and investments totaled $1.3 billion

Headcount totaled 7,042

"We delivered solid revenue and profitability in the first fiscal quarter in the face of continued challenging market conditions and a dynamic industry environment," said Gary Smith, president and CEO of Ciena. "Our strong market position has enabled us to start the year largely as expected, and we are leveraging our innovation leadership and competitive advantage to deliver on our long-term growth opportunities."

https://investor.ciena.com/news/press-release-details/2021/Ciena-Reports-Fiscal-First-Quarter-2021-Financial-Results/default.aspx