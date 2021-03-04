Ciena posts Q1 revenue of $757 million, down 9% yoy

Ciena reported revenue of $757.1 million for its fiscal first quarter ended January 30, 2021, down from $832.9 million for the fiscal first quarter 2020. Ciena's adjusted (non-GAAP) net income for the fiscal first quarter 2021 was $81.3 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share, which compares to an adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $81.7 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share, for the fiscal first quarter 2020.
Some highlights
Q1 Revenue by geography
- Americas $496.6 million, down from $574.0 million a year earlier
- Europe, Middle East and Africa $155.4 million, up from $130.0 million a year earlier
- Non-telco represented 39% of total revenue
- Direct web-scale increased 25% YoY, representing over 20% of total revenue
- EMEA revenue increased 20% YoY, representing nearly 21% of total revenue
- Blue Planet revenue increased 10% YoY, reaching over $16MA
- GAAP R&D investment was over 17% of total revenue
- 627 100G+ total customers, which includes 39 new wins on WaveLogic Ai and 14 new wins on WaveLogic 5 Extreme
- WL5e has now shipped to over 75 customers, all of whom are actively deploying the technology in their networks
- No customer represented more than 10% of revenue for the fiscal quarter
- Cash and investments totaled $1.3 billion
- Headcount totaled 7,042
"We delivered solid revenue and profitability in the first fiscal quarter in the face of continued challenging market conditions and a dynamic industry environment," said Gary Smith, president and CEO of Ciena. "Our strong market position has enabled us to start the year largely as expected, and we are leveraging our innovation leadership and competitive advantage to deliver on our long-term growth opportunities."
https://investor.ciena.com/news/press-release-details/2021/Ciena-Reports-Fiscal-First-Quarter-2021-Financial-Results/default.aspx