Chris Rice to head STL's Access Solutions Business

Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STL) has appointed Chris Rice as Chief Executive Officer for its Access Solutions Business.

Rice previously was SVP, AT&T Labs, where he led the company's pivot to SDN and automation.

STL is an industry-leading integrator of digital networks. The company provides integrated 5G ready end-to-end solutions ranging from wired to wireless, design to deployment, and connectivity to compute. Core capabilities include Optical Interconnect, Virtualised Access Solutions, Network Software, and System Integration.

