Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Chris Rice to head STL's Access Solutions Business

Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STL) has appointed Chris Rice as Chief Executive Officer for its Access Solutions Business. 

Rice previously was SVP, AT&T Labs, where he led the company's pivot to SDN and automation. 

STL is an industry-leading integrator of digital networks. The company provides integrated 5G ready end-to-end solutions ranging from wired to wireless, design to deployment, and connectivity to compute.  Core capabilities include Optical Interconnect, Virtualised Access Solutions, Network Software, and System Integration. 

