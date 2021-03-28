China Telecom grew 4.7% in 2020

China Telecom has reported 2020 revenue of RMB393.6 billion, representing an increase of 4.7% over last year. EBITDA amounted to RMB118.9 billion, representing an increase of 1.4% over last year. Net profit amounted to RMB20.9 billion, representing an increase of 1.6% over last year, while basic earnings per share were RMB0.26.
Some highlights:
- Service revenues amounted to RMB373.8 billion, representing an increase of 4.5% over last year.
- Mobile service revenues amounted to RMB181.7 billion, representing an increase of 3.5% over last year.
- Wireline service revenues amounted to RMB192.1 billion, representing an increase of 5.5% over last year.
- Capital expenditure was RMB84.8 billion and free cash flow was RMB14.3 billion.
- As of the end of 2020, the number of 5G base stations in use exceeded 380,000. China Telecom aims to have 700,000 5G base stations in use by the end of 2021.
- China Mobile now has 351 million mobile users.
- Overall mobile ARPU is RMB44.1, down from RMB45.8 a year earlier
- 5G ARPU is RMB65.6
- Broadband access revenue is RMB38.4
