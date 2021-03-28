China Telecom grew 4.7% in 2020

China Telecom has reported 2020 revenue of RMB393.6 billion, representing an increase of 4.7% over last year. EBITDA amounted to RMB118.9 billion, representing an increase of 1.4% over last year. Net profit amounted to RMB20.9 billion, representing an increase of 1.6% over last year, while basic earnings per share were RMB0.26.

Some highlights:

Service revenues amounted to RMB373.8 billion, representing an increase of 4.5% over last year.

Mobile service revenues amounted to RMB181.7 billion, representing an increase of 3.5% over last year.

Wireline service revenues amounted to RMB192.1 billion, representing an increase of 5.5% over last year.

Capital expenditure was RMB84.8 billion and free cash flow was RMB14.3 billion.

As of the end of 2020, the number of 5G base stations in use exceeded 380,000. China Telecom aims to have 700,000 5G base stations in use by the end of 2021.

China Mobile now has 351 million mobile users.

Overall mobile ARPU is RMB44.1, down from RMB45.8 a year earlier

5G ARPU is RMB65.6

Broadband access revenue is RMB38.4

https://www.chinatelecom-h.com/en/global/home.php



