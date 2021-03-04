Broadcom posts revenue of $6.6 billion, up 14% yoy

Broadcom posted revenue of $6,655 million for its first quarter of fiscal year 2021, up 14 percent from the prior year period. GAAP diluted EPS was $3.05 for the first quarter.
"This quarter highlights the strength of our financial model with 14% year over year revenue growth translating to an increase in operating profit of 23%," said Kirsten Spears, CFO of Broadcom Inc. "We continue to deliver strong free cash flow, approximately $3 billion in the quarter, representing 35% growth on a year on year basis."