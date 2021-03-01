Boingo to be acquired by Digital Colony for $854 Million

Digital Colony Management, a private equity firm, agreed to acquire Boingo Wireless for $14.00 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $854 million, including the assumption of $199 million of Boingo’s net debt obligations. The acquisition price represents a 23% premium to Boingo’s closing price of $11.40 on February 26, 2021.





“We are pleased to have reached this agreement with Digital Colony, which will deliver significant and immediate value to Boingo’s stockholders and concludes a robust strategic review process undertaken by Boingo over the past year,” said Mike Finley, Chief Executive Officer of Boingo Wireless. “We believe Digital Colony’s expertise owning and operating digital infrastructure businesses, combined with its relationships, resources and access to long-term, private capital markets, will provide greater flexibility for Boingo to continue advancing its business strategy.”

Warren Roll, Managing Director of Digital Colony, added, “Boingo is a leader in indoor wireless infrastructure, operating networks that serve a large and growing addressable market. We look forward to working with the experienced Boingo team as they continue to develop and deploy reliable networks serving their diverse set of high-quality customers.”



