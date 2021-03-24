Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Benu enhances its Virtual BNG with SASE and 5G WWC

Benu Networks has enhanced its Virtual Broadband Network Gateway (vBNG) with new Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and 5G Wireless Wireline Convergence (WWC) capabilities. Benu's VBNG runs on its SD-Edge Platform, which is currently being used by its customers to connect over 25 million WLAN access points and CPE gateways and to handle over 7 Petabytes of data daily. 

The software-defined SASE capabilities run inside the carrier network -- an industry first. This enables carriers to run enterprise-class security for both remote workers and business sites/branch offices.

The new support for 5G Access Gateway Function (AGF) enables service providers to bring the benefits of 5G network slicing and low-latency services to fixed networks and WiFi. The Benu 5G AGF is a natural evolution of the BNG, where 5G service providers can manage their fixed line subscribers with their 5G core. 

“Our customers are thrilled we are bringing a cloud-native solution that is not only disruptive in performance and economics, but also enables high-value security services and the option to manage their fixed network using their 5G core, ” says Mads Lillelund, CEO of Benu Networks. “With our solution, operators will have the flexibility and agility to protect customers from within their broadband networks and deliver a unified experience across fixed and mobile networks. This delivers on our commitment to help operators delight customers, drive new revenue and reduce costs.”

