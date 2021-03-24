Belgium's Proximus deploys ADVA synchronization for 5G

Proximus is leveraging ADVA's Oscilloquartz timing technology to synchronize Belgium’s largest open mobile network. The deployment enables Proximus to improve speed, coverage and reliability for millions of mobile users throughout Belgium, while also preparing its network for next-generation services. The deployment includes ADVA’s core grandmaster devices, access boundary clocks and its enhanced primary reference time clock (ePRTC) solution,. ADVA’s partner is Arcadiz Telecom, a leading provider of connectivity solutions across the Benelux region.

Proximus’s new nationwide synchronization network is built on the OSA 5440, an ultra-stable timing solution optimized for deployment in core networks and the OSA 5412 family of cost-effective, mid-scale synchronization devices engineered for deployment in a wide range of locations. It’s anchored by the robust and proven OSA 3230B ePRC cesium clock installed in two central sites. This supports high levels of frequency stability compliant with the strictest ITU-T standards and, combined with the OSA 5440, ensures long-term stability of UTC time. The extended stability performance of ADVA’s ePRC provides immunity against GNSS outages – a crucial requirement for mission-critical applications that should not rely on satellite-based timing alone.

“For major mobile network operators like Proximus, our PTP grandmaster and boundary clocks and our ePRTC solution are the perfect tools. They enhance overall performance and deliver the precision timing necessary for 5G use cases. Our technology also enables other services such as broadcast networks to migrate to IP-based timing,” commented Jörg Urban, senior director, business development, Oscilloquartz, ADVA. “The OSA 5412 Series and OSA 5440 support a smooth and cost-effective migration to next-generation phase and frequency synchronization. And with our ePRTC solution providing robust backup for GNSS, Proximus’ mobile customers can be sure of high-quality, uninterrupted services with no loss of performance.”

