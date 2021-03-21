Azure commits to Availability Zones architecture

Microsoft has committed to using Availability Zones architecture in all of its data enter regions worldwide in order to improve resiliency.

An Azure datacenter region is made up of multiple data center facilities with redundant power, cooling, and networking.

Azure Availability Zones (AZs), comprising of a minimum of three zones, allow customers to spread their infrastructure and applications across discrete and dispersed datacenters for added resiliency and high availability.





In a blog post, Pradeep Nair Vice President, Microsoft Azure, says that by the end of the 2021, every country in which the company operates a datacenter region will include at least one region with Azure Availability Zones architecture. Additionally, every new datacenter region that Microsoft launches going forward will have AZs.

Over the last 12 months, Microsoft enabled Availability Zones in five datacenter regions, including most recently in Brazil South.

https://azure.microsoft.com/en-us/blog/our-commitment-to-expand-azure-availability-zones-to-more-regions/