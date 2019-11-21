Ayar Labs hires Dr. Ken Chang, former VP of Wired Engineering at Xilinx

Ayar Labs appointed Dr. Ken Chang as Senior Vice President of Engineering.

Dr. Chang is the former VP of Wired Engineering at Xilinx, where he led its SerDes technology group which delivered industry first 28G KR/CR compliant transceivers for FPGAs and 56G PAM4 and 112G PAM4 transceivers capable of long reach transmission. Prior to that, he was at Rambus for 11 years where he led the development of numerous products and advanced technology development projects, all in the high-speed links domain.

Dr. Chang, an IEEE fellow since 2018, brings a wealth of industry and research experience to Ayar Labs. He has authored or co-authored over 50 technical papers in ISSCC, VLSI, A-SSCC, and JSSC in the area of chip-to-chip interfaces and chip-to-memory. He is also active in the IEEE community and recently served as the technical program chair and co-chair of the VLSI Circuit Symposium in 2018 and 2017, respectively, and served on the Technical Program Committee since 2009. He also served on the Technical Program Committee of ISSCC from 2011-2016 and CICC from 2008-2010.

“We’re excited to have Dr. Ken Chang join Ayar Labs to lead our growing engineering organization,” said Charles Wuischpard, CEO of Ayar Labs. “Ken has decades of experience in bringing high speed I/O products to market as well as leading and growing world class engineering organizations. He joins Ayar Labs at a seminal moment as the industry prepares to transition to in-package optical I/O to meet growing workload demands and maintain Moore’s Law scaling.”

“I believe that silicon photonics is critical for the advancement of high-performance interconnects,” said Dr. Chang. “Ayar Labs has pioneered much of the technology for in-package optical I/O through its development of micro-ring resonator-based electro-optical chiplets that deliver the bandwidth density and energy efficiency in cost effective 2.5/3D packaging solutions to make this future a reality. I am excited to join this very talented and energetic team to bring these transformative innovations to market.”