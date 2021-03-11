AT&T deploys Band 14 spectrum for FirstNet





AT&T is rolling out Band 14 spectrum in cell sites used by the FirstNet network for first responders. The FirstNet Authority – an independent government agency – granted AT&T the right to use Band 14 specifically to support public safety subscribers on FirstNet.

So far, Band 14 has been deployed on existing cell sites in more than 700 markets nationwide.

AT&T is also launching new FirstNet cell sites across the country to expand rural and remote coverage – including areas where emergency responses have been previously challenged by a lack of connectivity.