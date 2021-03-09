AT&T Cybersecurity launches Managed SASE with Fortinet

AT&T launched managed Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) powered by Fortinet.

AT&T SASE with Fortinet is a global managed SASE solution at scale that unifies software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) with essential network security functions of the SASE framework and 24x7 management.

As the largest SD-WAN Managed Service Provider in North America, and one of the world’s largest Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs), AT&T said it has a unique understanding of what businesses need as they modernize and transform their networks, including the importance of security being a critical component of any business initiative. The inclusion of around-the-clock management helps relieve the burden of deployment and day-to-day support, with Security Operations Center (SOC) analysts acting as an extension to a business’ network and security teams.

AT&T SASE with Fortinet integrates with AT&T Alien Labs Threat Intelligence platform, enabling and unlocking multiple response actions, which provide SOC analysts visibility into network security, allowing them to respond to alarms effectively and efficiently.

“With the convergence of networking and security, organizations are struggling with managing and protecting applications and data accessing the network. AT&T’s heritage in providing integrated business solutions with managed services, and our best-in-class fiber and 5G connectivity solutions, uniquely position us to deliver on the promise of SASE. The solution will provide visibility and management for a more resilient network, making it safer for businesses to adapt and innovate,” states Rupesh Chokshi, VP, AT&T Cybersecurity.