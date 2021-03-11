AT&T begins offering fixed 5G for businesses

AT&T is adding fixed 5G wireless solutions for business customers.

AT&T will offer new fixed wireless router options from Sierra Wireless and Cradlepoint.





“It is now almost a full year since the global pandemic accelerated remote work adoption by almost a decade – and throughout the rapid evolution of related business needs, AT&T has been there to enable continued success,” said Mo Katibeh, Chief Product and Platform Officer, AT&T Business. “And today, we’re excited to build on the first, true nationwide business-focused broadband network with fixed wireless 5G connectivity. It’s the ideal solution for businesses to continue to innovate, serve their customers and enable employees to efficiently and effectively work – even when they can’t walk down the hall to someone else’s office.”



