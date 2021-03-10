Apple plans European Silicon Design Center in Munich

Apple announced plans to create a European Silicon Design Center in Munich, adding hundreds of new employees and a new state-of-the-art facility focused on connectivity and wireless technologies. The company plans to invest over 1 billion euros in the new facility and associated R&D over the next 3 years.

Munich is already Apple’s largest engineering hub in Europe, with close to 1,500 engineers from 40 countries working in a variety of areas including power management design, application processors, and wireless technologies.

Apple also notes that it has spent over 15 billion euros in the past five years with more than 700 companies of all sizes across Germany, including the chip manufacturer Infineon, battery company Varta, and the family-owned chemical company DELO, which is delivering resin for Face ID technology in Apple’s newest products, including iPhone 12 Pro.

https://www.apple.com/uk/newsroom/2021/03/apple-to-invest-over-1-billion-euros-in-germany-with-new-munich-campus/



