Analog Devices launches ASIC for O-RAN compliant radios

Analog Devices announced an ASIC-based radio platform for O-RAN compliant 5G radio units. The solution includes all the core functionality needed in an O-RAN compliant 5G radio unit, including a baseband ASIC, software-defined transceivers, signal processing, and power.

The company says its advanced radio platform is designed to enable significant performance and form factor improvements to address the critical power consumption and cost challenges.

The Analog Devices platform allows radio designers and manufacturers to optimize total system performance for macro and small cell solutions. The reference design will enable designers to create O-RAN compliant radios with the use of:

ADI’s next-generation transceiver featuring advanced digital front-end signal processing (DFE), digital pre-distortion with GaN PA support, crest factor reduction, channel digital up converters and channel digital down converters.

A low-PHY baseband ASIC that delivers a 7.2x compliant solution for LTE, 5G and NBIoT, including IEEE1588 Precision Time Protocol and an eCPRI interface.

Complete clock and power chain solution

“O-RAN looks to disrupt the traditional market by rethinking the network structure with open standards that will require new and innovative radio solutions,” said Joe Barry, Vice President of Wireless Communications at Analog Devices. “ADI’s new O-RAN compliant solution marks a major step forward for the ecosystem by providing a performance optimized radio platform for 5G applications.”

“Bringing an ASIC low PHY baseband to market is a big step forward for Open RAN. Now, there is a clear path for OEMs to build competitive systems for macro and small cell,” said Andy Dunkin, Open RAN RF and Digital Platform Development Manager at Vodafone Group. “It is initiatives like this that help build a healthy ecosystem.”

