American Tower tests Infinera's XR optics for point-to-multipoint

Infinera and American Tower completed the first point-to-multipoint coherent optical transmission in a carrier network environment in Latin America.





This field trial was conducted with Infinera’s XR optics technology over American Tower’s Passive Optical Network (PON) network in Colombia. The trial demonstrated XR optics’ compatibility with existing GPON traffic over a single-fiber PON deployment in a metro regional area.

The proof of concept shows American Tower’s ability to take advantage of the transformative value that XR optics can provide in the company’s existing network infrastructure.

Infinera said its XR optics could enable network operators like American Tower to dramatically simplify their network architectures and significantly reduce CapEx and OpEx costs while enhancing network scalability.

“As American Tower is evolving its network in preparation of new Edge Data Center and 5G applications, we are always looking for innovative technologies to help us achieve greater value on our existing infrastructure,” said Paul Choiseul, Fiber CTO EMEA & Latin America at American Tower. “The success of the Infinera XR optics solution over our PON network is the culmination of an idea that was born two years ago, when we shared with Infinera our roadmap to test advanced DWDM technologies over ATC’s PON networks. This technology will allow us to provide high capacity, ultra-low latency solutions over our existing PON networks that will satisfy Edge Data Center and 5G requirements.”

“The trial with American Tower provides another proof point illustrating how Infinera’s digital subcarrier-powered XR optics can be applied to existing networks and can seamlessly coexist with GPON traffic,” said Dave Welch, Infinera Chief Innovation Officer and Co-founder. “This represents a radical shift in the way metro networks can be built, promising a dramatic reduction in TCO, setting a new benchmark in scalability, and increasing service flexibility and velocity.”

https://www.infinera.com/press-release/infinera-and-american-tower-complete-live-network-demonstration-first-in-latin-america