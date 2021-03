Akamai-delivered web traffic has hit a new peak at 200 Tbps.

The traffic spike, which occurred last week, was driven by a combination of major video game downloads, a big sporting event, and several large software updates, according to the company.

Traffic on the Akamai network first hit 1 Tbps in June 2008, then 10 Tbps in September 2012, and 100 Tbps in October 2019.

https://blogs.akamai.com/2021/03/akamai-focused-on-whats-next-following-new-traffic-milestone.html