AEPONYX secures funding for silicon photonics on MEMS

AEPONYX, a start-up based in Montreal, announced the closing of a new $10 million funding round to support the buildout its 5G product portfolio.

Participants in this funding round were Fonds Ecofuel, BDC, Investissement Québec, and Fonds Innovexport.

“We are delighted to bring innovative products to the 5G market” says Philippe Babin, CEO of AEPONYX. “The creation of our integrated photonics with MEMS products enable the

Telecom industry to advance their next-generation networks. With the 5G adoption rate eclipsing where 4G was at this point in time, we see tremendous growth potential.”

AEPONYX said its integrated photonics innovations combined with their fast-tuning and ultra-small MEMS devices are well suited for telecom applications.

“While our technology works beautifully in quantum computing, LiDAR, and sensors, we are targeting telecom as our first market vertical” says Babin.

“These optical devices, combining high data rates with being quite small in size, are exactly what the market is looking for to advance the global 5G infrastructure significantly” stated Fonds Ecofuel’s Managing Partner, Richard Cloutier.

