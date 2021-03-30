ADVA launches DCI open line system designed for 400ZR

ADVA launched a new FSP 3000 data center interconnect (DCI) open line system (OLS) specifically designed for 400ZR technologies.

The ADVA FSP 3000 DCI OLS, which is fully compliant with the OIF’s implementation agreement for 400ZR coherent optical interfaces, isptimized for amplified 400 Gbps DWDM links with reaches up to 120km at 75GHz or 100GHz channel spacing. ADVA says the solution exceeds all 400ZR performance specifications and is also compatible with OpenZR+ interfaces, which expand the application area to DCI applications with distances far beyond 120km. The ADVA FSP 3000 DCI OLS integrates multiple diagnostic tools, including built-in OTDR for the monitoring of all fibers and built-in optical channel monitoring. The solution is currently undergoing customer testing and evaluation.

“Today we’re announcing a major milestone for open, high-capacity data center networks. The launch of our new DCI OLS will be key for operators. It provides the missing link to real-world deployments of open infrastructure built with 400ZR interfaces,” said Christoph Glingener, CTO, ADVA. “Our pedigree in the DCI space is second to none. We were the original DCI company, enabling Fortune 500 companies around the globe to harness the cloud with best-in-breed solutions. For more than 25 years, our innovation has helped the industry evolve. Now we’re giving large-scale DCI providers what they need to move forward. Our next-generation FSP 3000 DCI OLS offers a way to inject ultra-high capacity while reducing total cost of ownership and operational complexity. What’s more, the ADVA FSP 3000 DCI OLS solution is designed to optimize performance with 400ZR-compliant optics from any vendor.”

https://www.adva.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/20210330-adva-unveils-new-dci-ols-for-the-400zr-era