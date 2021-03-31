ADTRAN intros Remote Fiber Access cabinet for rural delivery

ADTRAN introduced its Total Access 5004 (TA5004) Micro-Cabinet compact, modular fiber access platform designed for ultra-low-density rural broadband delivery, while lowering the cost-per-subscriber and supporting multi-gigabit service introduction.

ADTRAN said its compact, lightweight TA5004 Micro-Cabinet can be pole or wall-mounted and comes with integrated cooling and remote powering options to accelerate deployment. It supports innovative software that enables operators to extend service out to 60km to fully serve any low-density census block. The system requires limited maintenance due to its “set it and forget it” weather-hardened, sealed packaging. The solution also incorporates ADTRAN’s Combo PON technology.

“Delivering fiber access to rural areas can be challenging due to the low population and associated higher subscriber connection costs. ADTRAN is committed to helping its customers overcome these challenges so that any customer can be reached by fiber,” said Robert Conger, Senior Vice President, Technology and Strategy at ADTRAN. “The data is overwhelming in terms of the value that enhanced broadband brings to communities, homes, businesses and people, and low-density, remote fiber access platforms help our customers reach everyone, everywhere.”

The addition of the TA5004 Micro-Cabinet further expands ADTRAN’s portfolio of rural and distributed access solutions, including the ADTRAN 9504N 10G-EPON R-OLT, the ADTRAN SDX 6310 Combo PON R-OLT and the ADTRAN SDX 6210 10G-EPON R-OLT.

http://www.adtran.com/remote-OLT