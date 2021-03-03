3rd Virtual OIDA Technology Showcase slated for 27 – 29 April 2021

Innovators will demonstrate state-of-the-art products advancing the field of optics and photonics during the 3rd Virtual OSA Industry Development Associates (OIDA) Technology Showcase, 27 – 29 April 2021. The three-day program will feature 27 companies in a format comprised of five technology themes – Fiber Optics and Communications, Instrumentation and Metrology, Lasers, Precision Optics and Components and Services.

Industry experts will describe unique applications with compact ultrafast fiber lasers, customizable field optical connectors, space optics and photonics technology for planetary exploration, quantum information processing and more. Participating companies, OIDA members, will present their products to a global audience and engage with attendees in virtual networking rooms for demos and Q&A discussion. Event registration is free and open to the public.

“The OIDA technology showcase has proven to be an effective platform for companies to engage with customers and prospects in a virtual environment,” said Simin Cai, OIDA Council Chair and President and CEO, Go!Foton, USA. “The networking opportunities enable them to present their unique products to a global audience and establish new connections. With new technologies entering the marketplace, it is important for companies and attendees to exchange information on products and industry trends.”

The 27 participating companies include Toptica Photonics, G&H, Thorlabs, Hitachi High-Tech, Santec, Menlo Systems, Schott, EXFO and LIGENTEC. Each company will exhibit technologies and products in a live 15-minute presentation. Registrants will have access to the online content and product profiles before and after the event.

More info is here: https://www.osa.org/en-us/meetings/industry_events/oida_technology_showcase_2021_march/