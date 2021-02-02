Windstream Enterprise gains MEF 3.0 SD-WAN Certification

Windstream Enterprise (WE) has attained MEF 3.0 SD-WAN services certification for its VMware-powered SD-WAN, validating conformance to the industry’s first global standard defining SD-WAN and its service attributes. This recognition from MEF entrusts Windstream Enterprise with shaping the direction and growth of the SD-WAN services market through industry standardization and certification of services, technologies and professionals.

“We congratulate Windstream Enterprise on its MEF 3.0 SD-WAN certification,” said Nan Chen, president of MEF. “End-users who purchase SD-WAN from a certified MEF 3.0 service provider can have confidence they will receive services that conform to MEF’s industry-leading global standard. MEF certification is an important step in advancing SD-WAN market growth and driving adoption of productivity-enhancing services and technologies that will progress digital transformation.”





The acknowledgment from MEF via this certification, performed by Spirent, assures that Windstream Enterprise customers are receiving an SD-WAN solution that meets the highest standard for maximum agility and integrity possible.

“We are proud to be recipients of MEF’s 3.0 SD-WAN services certification as resounding validation of Windstream Enterprise’s best-in-class SD-WAN offerings,” said Mike Frane, vice president of product management. “Industry standardization of SD-WAN is making it easier to integrate work across multiple types of underlying services. Ultimately, the combination of standardized and orchestrated overlay and underlay services will help deliver exceptional experiences, improved service capabilities and guaranteed resiliency to our customers.”



