Vodafone advances plan to spin-off tower business

Vodafone took another step toward spinning off its tower business as an independent business by completing its nomination of directors to a Supervisory Board.

The Supervisory Board of Vantage Towers will comprise nine members, led by independent Chairman Dr. Rüdiger Grube. The Supervisory Board will bring deep expertise in the towers sector and across the telecommunications industry, strong operational and M&A experience, together with high standards of financial and technical expertise.

In addition to Dr. Rüdiger Grube, who brings over 30 years’ experience including as a senior executive at Daimler, CEO of Deutsche Bahn and Chairman and non-executive director of Airbus, the nominated independent members of the Supervisory Board of Vantage Towers are:

Katja van Doren, who currently serves as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Human Resources Officer at RWE Generation SE. Prior to her current role, Ms. van Doren held a number of senior finance positions at RWE and Innogy. Ms. van Doren is also expected to take the role of the Chair of the Vantage Towers Remuneration and Nomination Committee following her election

Charles C. Green III,a co-founder and previously the Executive Chairman of Helios Towers, a leading independent tower company in Africa, operating over 7,000 sites across 5 markets. Mr Green was previously CFO at communications infrastructure business, Crown Castle International, including at the time of its IPO. He is currently a non-executive director and advisor on the Board of edotco Group, a leading infrastructure company in South Asia with a regional portfolio of over 31,500 towers.

Terry Rhodes, a co-founder and previously the CEO of Eaton Towers, a high growth pan-African tower company which operated approximately 5,700 sites at the time of its acquisition by American Tower Corporation in early 2020. Eaton Towers was built through a combination of M&A transactions and greenfield investments. Earlier in his career, Mr Rhodes was a co-founder of Celtel, the African mobile telecommunications company, where he served as Deputy CEO.

https://www.vodafone.com/news/press-release/vantage-towers-announces-remaining-supervisory-board-nominations