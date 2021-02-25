VMware posts revenue of $3.3 billion, up 7% yoy

VMware reported Q4 2020 revenue of $3.3 billion, an increase of 7% from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter was $936 million, or $2.21 per diluted share, up 8% per diluted share compared to $868 million, or $2.05 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

Some highlights:

The combination of Subscription and SaaS and license revenue was $1.7 billion, an increase of 8% from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

Subscription and SaaS revenue for the fourth quarter was $707 million, an increase of 27% year-over-year.

Workloads on VMC on AWS and revenue nearly doubled YoY in Q4

NSX and vSAN had single-digit YoY declines in Q4, an improvement for both over Q3FY21

"We are pleased with our fourth quarter financial performance and it was a good finish to the fiscal year. Our results reinforce that customers continue to choose VMware technologies and solutions to drive their digital foundation for today and for the future,” said Zane Rowe, CFO and Interim CEO, VMware. “We continue to build and scale our Subscription and SaaS business, bringing customers flexibility in consumption choices, as well as delivering new offerings to market.”



