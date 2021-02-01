Vietnam's FPT Telecom deploys Ciena

FPT Telecom, a telecommunications provider in Vietnam, has deployed Ciena's hardware and software to build a more resilient network and manage rising residential broadband traffic across Vietnam driven by entertainment and smart home services. A

The deployment includes Ciena’s 6500 Packet-Optical Platform powered by WaveLogic Ai coherent optics, and its Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller.





“FPT Telecom is a prime example of how a network that can adapt and scale is critical to today’s digital culture,” said Dion Leung, Managing Director for ASEAN, Ciena. “This deployment reinforces our ability to deliver award-winning solutions that address total cost of ownership and achieve network transformation goals.”