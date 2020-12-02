Viavi relocates from California to Arizona

Viavi Solutions will relocate its corporate headquarters from San Jose, California to Chandler, Arizona. The company will also establish a new manufacturing faclity in Chandler for its Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segment.

VIAVI is a global leader in network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. The company is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive and defense applications. VIAVI generated $1.14 billion in revenue in fiscal year 2020, and has more than 3,600 employees in 50 locations throughout North, Central and South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific/Japan/China.





"As a global company, the right locations have been critical to our business success, and we have always contributed to the communities where we operate," said Oleg Khaykin, President and Chief Executive Officer, VIAVI. "We are excited to establish a major new hub in Chandler, Arizona and expand our involvement in the state's optics ecosystem."



