Verizon to acquire Austrian-based incubed IT for robot automation

Verizon agreed to acquire incubed IT GmbH, a privately-held company based in Hart bei Graz, Austria. Financial terms were not disclosed.

incubed IT's software platform offers autonomous navigation tools to administer, manage and optimize mixed fleets of robots in industrial settings. The software enables robots to localize and navigate autonomously and can be easily integrated into nearly any mobile robot.

Verizon said incubed IT’s autonomous software will enable enterprise customers to gain new efficiencies as they scale their autonomous mobile robot fleets using 5G.

“This acquisition further demonstrates Verizon’s commitment to developing new and innovative businesses and use cases leveraging the power of 5G,” said Rima Qureshi, Chief Strategy Officer at Verizon. “Mobile robot orchestration is a real and emerging challenge faced by enterprises today. By integrating incubed IT’s autonomous software with Verizon’s 5G platform, we will have the ability to power robotic automation at scale. This will create new opportunities for enterprise customers to better and more effectively monitor and optimize their business processes.”

“incubed IT’s next-generation software and autonomous fleet management server are foundational components for the future of terrestrial robotics,” said Elise Neel, Vice President of Verizon New Business Incubation. “When we combine incubed IT’s capabilities with the reliability, responsiveness and vast capabilities of Verizon’s 5G platform, we will enable faster, less expensive and more effective adoption of robotic automation for enterprises everywhere.”



