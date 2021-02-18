Verizon Business expands SD-WAN options with Cisco

Verizon Business announced the addition of three new SD-WAN managed services offerings powered by Cisco:

Co-managed Cisco SD-WAN powered by Viptela that provides customers the option to control and self-manage SD-WAN security and application policies, while relying on the robust Verizon managed service support for fault, performance, and configuration management. This co-managed capability is now available to Verizon customers and provides them with the flexibility to relieve their IT team of the deployment and day-to-day running of the network yet have the ability to make changes themselves to SD-WAN policies and configurations when necessary.

Managed SD-WAN powered by Viptela for the Cisco ISR1100 Series platform that is ideal for smaller branch office deployments, providing customers highly secure SD-WAN services on a high-performance, low-cost branch appliance.

The introduction of new managed service tiers for Cisco SD-WAN powered by Meraki, which complements Verizon’s complete Cisco Meraki cloud-first platform managed services to deliver seamless, secure connectivity, as well as global deployment support including mainland China. Verizon has also added a new capability for management of the Cisco Meraki MV smart cameras to help enable faster deployment, management, and troubleshooting from a single pane of glass.

“Global enterprises are taking a hard look at their digital transformation agendas to find ways to win coming off one of the more challenging years in recent history,” said Aamir Hussain, Senior Vice President of Business Products at Verizon Business.





"Our strategic relationship with Verizon continues to create value for businesses supporting a growing distributed mobile workforce and the accelerated adoption of cloud services," said Scott Harrell, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Cisco’s Intent-Based Networking Group. "As businesses modernize their networks to enable the best user application experiences, Verizon’s new Cisco SD-WAN managed services can help them quickly and easily transition to SD-WAN with flexible options to help deliver business agility and secure connectivity to applications across multiple clouds.”