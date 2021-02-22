Unitas Global builds edge to cloud access network

Unitas Global introduced a software-defined network built for interconnecting cloud providers, carrier-neutral data centers, SaaS applications, and edge access networks to form a multi-service global interconnection fabric.

Unitas Reach delivers automated ubiquitous edge access to any cloud location, including access from 900 carrier neutral data centers and 30 million enterprise locations in over 85 countries.

"Organizations today need flexible, proven, and secure infrastructure to run their enterprise applications and multi-cloud solutions," shares Patrick Shutt, CEO of Unitas Global. "With Unitas Reach, our clients achieve cost-optimized network connectivity with the agility needed to scale quickly and support the growing demands of applications on network architectures, performance, and costs."

"We designed Unitas Reach™ in response to the dynamic networking requirements that today's businesses require and have yet to experience," comments Grant Kirkwood, Founder and CTO of Unitas Global. "Providers and enterprises can easily add connectivity to dynamically support their ever changing network strategies, and customize capabilities to their unique set of service delivery, operations, access and configuration requirements.”

