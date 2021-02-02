UNH-IOL tests multivendor NVM Express and NVMe over Fabrics

The University of New Hampshire InterOperability Lab (UNH-IOL) completed its second virtual multi-vendor plugfest focused on NVM Express (NVMe) and NVMe over Fabrics (NVMe-oF) technology test cases across eight unique devices and companies.

UNH-IOL said its NVMe technology plugfest events are designed to test against NVMe specifications to qualify them for the NVMe Integrator's List. The NVMe Integrator's List currently consists of configurations that have proven to be interoperable and conformant to NVMe specifications. The most recent of which included NVMe architecture testing for E1.S and E1.L form factor devices, sanitize testing, security, fused command and endurance group testing.





"The completion of the second virtual NVMe Plugfest has allowed companies to stay on schedule with their own internal testing and development,” said Kerry Munson, Operations Manager, Datacenter Technologies, UNH-IOL. “Being able to continue hosting our test events has posed to be a major accomplishment to the IOL and our members, as devices continue to be tested against NVMe technology conformance standards.”

“We are pleased to see the UNH-IOL continue their proven NVMe technology conformance and interoperability testing in a virtual format,” said Amber Huffman, NVM Express President. “With the shift to virtual testing, companies can easily take advantage of the robust testing services the UNH-IOL provides. This testing remains crucial to ensuring vendor products are conformant to the NVMe specifications, providing end-users with confidence that the purchased products successfully operate and allow them to reap all the benefits NVMe technology has to offer.”



