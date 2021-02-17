Toshiba intros 18TB HDDs

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage announced its 18TB MG09 Series HDD with a new energy-assisted magnetic recording technology.

The new drives feature Toshiba’s third-generation, 9-disk helium-sealed design and Toshiba’s Flux Control – Microwave Assisted Magnetic Recording (FC-MAMR) technology, to advance Conventional Magnetic Recording (CMR) density to 2TB per disk, achieving a total capacity of 18TB.

Sample shipments of 18TB MG09 Series HDD to customers are expected to start sequentially at the end of March 2021.

“Toshiba’s new 18TB MG09 Series delivers new levels of storage density and power efficiency to our cost-conscious cloud-scale and storage solutions customers. Our HDD technology is able to achieve our customers’ critical TCO objectives at a cost of pennies per GB,” said Shuji Takaoka, General Manager of the Storage Products Sales & Marketing Division at Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation. “Our 3rd generation 9-disk helium-sealed design provides a field-tested foundation for achieving a massive 18TB capacity. The addition of Toshiba’s innovative FC-MAMR technology advances CMR capacity to 18TB, delivering compatibility with the widest range of applications and operating environments.”



