TIM joins European Open RAN initiative

Saturday, February 06, 2021    

TIM announced its support for the Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) initiative kicked off last month by Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefónica and Vodafone.

TIM hopes the initiative will provide strong impetus to new functionality in 5G networks.

Major European operators commit to Open RAN

Wednesday, January 20, 2021    

Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefónica, and Vodafone Group announced a joint commitment to the rollout of Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) as the technology of choice for future mobile networks.  In a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) the four operators expressed their individual commitment to the implementation and deployment of Open RAN solutions that take advantage of new open virtualized architectures, software and hardware to build more agile and flexible mobile networks in the 5G era.

The four operators will work together with existing and new ecosystem partners, industry bodies like the O-RAN ALLIANCE and the Telecom Infra Project (TIP), as well as European policy makers, to ensure Open RAN quickly reaches competitive parity with traditional RAN solutions. This initiative is an important milestone towards a diverse, reinvigorated supplier ecosystem and the availability of carrier-grade Open RAN technology for a timely commercial deployment in Europe.


The four operators believe that the European Commission and the national governments have an important role to play to foster and develop the Open RAN ecosystem by funding early deployments, research and development, open test lab facilities and incentivizing supply chain diversity by lowering barriers to entry for small suppliers and startups who can avail of these labs to validate open and interoperable solutions.

O-RAN publishes 3rd software release - Cherry

Monday, January 11, 2021    

The O-RAN Software Community (OSC) announced its 3rd open software release within 18 months, dubbed “Cherry”.The main use cases delivered in Cherry include:Policy based Traffic Steering using the A1 and E2 interfacesAutomated Monitoring and Health check of selected components using the O1 interfaceConfiguration, Fault and Performance Management Services aligned with OAM models and specifications newly approved by O-RANLife Cycle Management Framework...

