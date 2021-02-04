Telia Carrier opens PoP at MDC Data Centers in El Paso

Telia Carrier launched a new PoP at MDC Data Centers' (Formerly McAllen Data Center) El Paso facility. The new PoP in El Paso provides scalable multi-terabit capacity and connectivity, enhancing the local availability of high-speed IP Transit, Cloud Connect, Ethernet and IPX services for operators, content providers and enterprises alike.

With data centers in McAllen, Laredo, Nogales and El Paso; MDC focuses on interconnecting the world with Mexico by providing carrier-neutral colocation and international fiber crossings in strategic hubs along the U.S. border with Mexico. MDC’s data center in McAllen boasts the largest concentration of Mexican operators in one place, and it is home to the MEX-IX, now the largest and only peering exchange focused on servicing Mexico.

“Our continued partnership with MDC, and investment in the Southwest and Mexico market is a testament to our customer-driven approach, adding additional diversity and capacity as we expand our global IP backbone,” said Art Kazmierczak, Director of Business and Network Development, Telia Carrier. “The demand for IP and other big bandwidth services in El Paso is growing at an incredible rate as more businesses enter the market and leverage capability at the edge.”

http://www.teliacarrier.com