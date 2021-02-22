Telefónica tests Huawei's 600G and 800G WDM

Telefónica has completed a trial of single-wavelength 600G and 800G transmission using equipment from Huawei.

The testing used Huawei OSN 9800 devices on Telefónica's photonic mesh network in Madrid spanning 47 km.





Juan José Marfil, the director of transport and IP connectivity at Telefonica, pointed out: "These pilots on the photonic meshes, in which signals are transmitted over optical channels without the need to switch to the electrical domain, are important milestones that build on the 400G speed that was achieved in 2019, also in Madrid. The goal is to begin implementing the 400G speed this year and subsequently optimize the Fusion IP Network to meet the needs for higher capacity and speed in view of the exponential growth of both connected devices and data transmission."

https://www.huawei.com/en/news/2021/2/telefonica-600g-800g-osn9800-madrid