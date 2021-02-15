Telefónica builds cloud native IoT with Mavenir packet core and AWS

Telefónica is preparing to launch a managed IoT connectivity service based Mavenir’s packet core solution and AWS’s cloud infrastructure.

Mavenir's cloud native functions will be hosted in AWS.

Mavenir said the use of the cloud enables advanced, new functionalities for end users that were not previously possible: local data processing/storage, direct connectivity to other cloud services, and global low latency.

The new service is managed through Telefonica’s Kite IoT platform, which provides a simple interface accessible from anywhere via the web or APIs so that industrial, manufacturing, public sector and automotive customers can better manage and control their IoT connectivity.





The project is being developed by the Telefónica’s Core Innovation team in collaboration with Telefónica Tech’s IoT & Big Data unit. The pre-commercial activities cover the deployment of the Mavenir Packet Core on AWS, integration with Telefónica Tech’s KITE platform, and automation of the end-to-end service.

“Mavenir’s Converged Packet core built upon web-scale technology and cloud native principles provides support for 4G functionalities and facilitates easy deployment on AWS, offering a compact and efficient model in terms of cost and resources”, said Ashok Khuntia, EVP/GM, Packet Computing at Mavenir, “We are excited to work with Telefónica to integrate our packet core solution with Telefonica’s KITE platform over AWS”.



