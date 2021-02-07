Telecom Argentina adopts Qwilt’s CDN platform, Cisco infrastructure

Telecom Argentina plans to adopt new open caching solution to deliver high-quality streaming experiences across its network on behalf of global and regional content providers. The solution combines Qwilt’s CDN platform based on Open Caching, with Cisco’s edge compute and networking infrastructure. Digital Alpha is providing a unique, capex-free funding model.

“Today’s announcement is the outcome of a deep collaboration among the partners,” said Roberto Daniel Nobile, CEO, Telecom Argentina. “Our unified leadership and focus helped us reach an agreement and plan for deployment in record time with introductions, presentations, evaluations, technical deep dives and commercial negotiations handled via Webex due to pandemic travel restrictions. We embrace this new model giving us the opportunity to work directly with the world’s major content providers to reduce operational costs, improve network capacity and elevate the streaming video quality for our customers to the level they expect.”

