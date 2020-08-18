Taiwan's MediaTek installs private 5G with FET, Ericsson





Ericsson and Taiwan's Far EasTone (FET) provide MediaTek with a private network solution that uses FET's commercial 3.5GHz and 28GHz spectrum. The dedicated network will serve MediaTek's three manufacturing partner sites and its headquarter campus in HsinChu Science Park, Taiwan. The private network enables MediaTek to fully utilize FET's band mix in low-, mid- and high-bands, allowing MediaTek to explore and test products for different scenarios in real-life commercial environments.

The private 5G network is exptected to help MediaTek and device vendors to shorten lead times. The ability to test devices and chipsets allows the end product to be network-ready for lowest latency highest reliability and throughput when deployed, ensuring a faster time-to-market. The private network's low latency, high performance, and security capabilities will enable MediaTek to accelerate the volume production of its 5G mmWave chipset M80.

Chee Ching, President, Far EasTone, says: “Together with Ericsson, we provided MediaTek with a unique private network solution that optimizes the mix of spectrum for complex use cases. We believe many other enterprises like MediaTek can leverage the capabilities of a private network.”

JS Pan, General Manager, Wireless Communication System and Partnership, MediaTek, says: ”The private network serves as a platform for innovation. Compared to the traditional lab setup, it broadens our testing coverage and expedites development progress.”



