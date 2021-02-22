T-Mobile US offers unlimited 5G data with premium plan

T-Mobile introduced a new Magenta MAX smartphone plan with unlimited premium data over 4G and 5G.

The service tier offer video streaming with UHD (ultra-high definition) streaming up to 4K resolution and Netflix. The Magenta MAX plan also include 40 GB of smartphone mobile hotspot connectivity.

T-Mobile is also upgrading the core Magenta plan with double the Premium Data, from 50GB to 100GB, and nearly double the high-speed smartphone mobile hotspot data, from 3GB to 5GB.

“We just joined forces with Sprint, and we’re already America’s 5G coverage and speed leader. Magenta MAX is just a first taste of what our network capacity allows us to do!” said T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert. “When you’re a heavy data user with a super-fast 5G smartphone, you don’t want to be hit with speed bumps. It’s like having a Ferrari and being forced to drive it in the school zone. Well, now it’s time to open ‘er up on the wide open magenta road! And we are just getting started. Buckle up!”