T-Mobile US now has 102.1 million customers

T-Mobile US reported that its total revenues increased year-over-year to $20.3 billion in Q4 2020 and $68.4 billion in full-year 2020, and total service revenues increased year-over-year to $14.2 billion in Q4 2020 and $50.4 billion in full-year 2020, driven by the Sprint merger and continued customer growth. Net income was essentially flat year-over-year at $750 million in Q4 2020 and decreased year-over-year to $3.1 billion in full-year 2020, as expense increases as a result of the Sprint merger, including merger-related costs, were partially offset by higher revenues.
“These results show that we’re pulling way ahead of the pack on what matters - overall 5G network performance - and executing to stay ahead,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “And customers are noticing. 2020 was quite simply our best year yet, with our highest EVER total postpaid net additions of 5.5 million. Our team delivered – leading the industry on customer growth, while being the ONLY major player to grow profitability as well, with our synergy-backed business model. "
Some highlights:
- Net customer additions were 1.7 million in Q4 2020, the 24th consecutive quarter of industry-leading performance in this category. Net customer additions were 5.6 million in full-year 2020, the best in the industry and highest in four years. The total customer count increased to a record-high of 102.1 million.
- Postpaid net customer additions were 1.6 million in Q4 2020, the 12th consecutive quarter of industry-leading performance in this category. Postpaid net customer additions were 5.5 million in full-year 2020, the best in the industry and the most in company history.
- Postpaid phone net customer additions were 824 thousand in Q4 2020, best in the industry and the 28th consecutive quarter of leading the national carriers, and 2.2 million in full-year 2020. Postpaid phone churn was 1.03% in Q4 2020 and 0.90% in full-year 2020.
- Postpaid other net customer additionswere 794 thousand in Q4 2020, leading the industry for the 3rd consecutive quarter. Postpaid other net customer additions were 3.3 million in full-year 2020, best in the industry and the most in company history.
- Prepaid net customer additions were 84 thousand in Q4 2020, leading the national carriers, and 145 thousand in full-year 2020. Prepaid churn was 2.92% in Q4 2020 and 3.03% in full-year 2020.