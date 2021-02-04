T-Mobile US now has 102.1 million customers

T-Mobile US reported that its total revenues increased year-over-year to $20.3 billion in Q4 2020 and $68.4 billion in full-year 2020, and total service revenues increased year-over-year to $14.2 billion in Q4 2020 and $50.4 billion in full-year 2020, driven by the Sprint merger and continued customer growth. Net income was essentially flat year-over-year at $750 million in Q4 2020 and decreased year-over-year to $3.1 billion in full-year 2020, as expense increases as a result of the Sprint merger, including merger-related costs, were partially offset by higher revenues.

“These results show that we’re pulling way ahead of the pack on what matters - overall 5G network performance - and executing to stay ahead,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “And customers are noticing. 2020 was quite simply our best year yet, with our highest EVER total postpaid net additions of 5.5 million. Our team delivered – leading the industry on customer growth, while being the ONLY major player to grow profitability as well, with our synergy-backed business model. "

Some highlights:

Net customer additions were 1.7 million in Q4 2020, the 24th consecutive quarter of industry-leading performance in this category. Net customer additions were 5.6 million in full-year 2020, the best in the industry and highest in four years. The total customer count increased to a record-high of 102.1 million.

Postpaid net customer additions were 1.6 million in Q4 2020, the 12th consecutive quarter of industry-leading performance in this category. Postpaid net customer additions were 5.5 million in full-year 2020, the best in the industry and the most in company history.

Postpaid phone net customer additions were 824 thousand in Q4 2020, best in the industry and the 28th consecutive quarter of leading the national carriers, and 2.2 million in full-year 2020. Postpaid phone churn was 1.03% in Q4 2020 and 0.90% in full-year 2020.

Postpaid other net customer additionswere 794 thousand in Q4 2020, leading the industry for the 3rd consecutive quarter. Postpaid other net customer additions were 3.3 million in full-year 2020, best in the industry and the most in company history.

Prepaid net customer additions were 84 thousand in Q4 2020, leading the national carriers, and 145 thousand in full-year 2020. Prepaid churn was 2.92% in Q4 2020 and 3.03% in full-year 2020.







