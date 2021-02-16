Styra cites rapid growth of its cloud-native Open Policy Agent authorization

Privately-held Styra, the founders of Open Policy Agent (OPA) and provides of cloud-native authorization, reported over 300 percent growth year-over-year in 2020. The company's employee headcount grew by 90% during the year.

The company said the rapid adoption of its Declarative Authorization Service (DAS), the company’s turnkey enterprise security solution built on the recently graduated open-source project OPA, can be attributed to accelerating global demand for an authorization solution that meets the flexibility and scale requirements of Kubernetes and cloud-native environments—due in no small part to a newly remote workforce and need for highly available cloud-based applications and services.

In 2020, OPA was awarded graduated status from the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) after meeting the foundation’s criteria for community growth and project adoption. OPA downloads increased from 6 million to over 35 million in 2020.

“OPA adoption across all use cases over the last year has been phenomenal,” said Torin Sandall, vice president of open source at Styra. “We’ve seen the community grow in every measurable way. Slack and openpolicyagent.org membership and participation has more than doubled, the number of public repositories on GitHub containing .rego files has also doubled and the number of Docker image downloads has gone from 6M to over 39M. We attribute much of this growth to the efforts of the community and to the need for a robust authorization policy-as-code solution in the cloud native ecosystem.”



