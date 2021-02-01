StarHub picks Nokia fo standalone cloud-native 5G core in Singapore.

StarHub selected Nokia to deploy a new cloud-native 5G core network to manage 5G standalone (SA) bandwidth demand in Singapore.





The deal also includes Nokia radio, software, security, and professional services, and enables StarHub to introduce new digital services, such as AR for entertainment, education, and healthcare, and encourages industry adoption of advanced IoT solutions.

Rollout is currently underway and 5G SA data service launch for StarHub’s customers is expected in 2021.

Last year, StarHub launched Singapore’s first non-standalone 5G services for consumers and enterprises using Nokia.

http://www.nokia.com