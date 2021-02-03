Spectrum Enterprise debuts Managed Network Edge based on Cisco Meraki

Spectrum Enterprise, a part of Charter Communications, introduced a Managed Network Edge (MNE) service based on the Cisco Meraki cloud-based platform.

The MNE base solution includes Managed Routing, Security and software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) powered by Cisco Meraki. In addition, proactive monitoring, 24/7/365 support, service level agreements (SLAs) and professional installation and a single, integrated user portal for real-time monitoring are all part of the base MNE solution. Additional, extensible services include: WiFi, network switches and smart cameras. MNE is offered as a packaged solution that integrates connectivity and Unified Communications (UC) options, and can be delivered nationally.

“The ongoing pandemic has made connectivity a critical infrastructure for businesses, especially as they digitize and transform their networks to meet the changing needs of their customers and employees,” said Satya Parimi, Group Vice President, Product, Spectrum Enterprise. “Managed Network Edge is a flexible solution that allows for a layered approach to adding modular network services and a choice of connectivity and management options – all delivered by a single service provider to ensure end-to-end performance.”

“Businesses are accelerating the move towards a digital-first model faster than ever before because of the pandemic, resulting in the need to support a hybrid workforce long-term,” said Lawrence Huang, Vice President of Product Management, Cisco Meraki. “Together, Spectrum Enterprise and Cisco Meraki are helping to improve the client and user experience by simplifying IT operations and making it easier to integrate solutions that connect employees, applications, devices and locations.”





https://enterprise.spectrum.com/