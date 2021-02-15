SpaceX completes 19th Starlink mission, bringing constellation to 1, 145

SpaceX successfully completed its 19th Starlink launch mission, delivering a further 60 satellites to orbit, bringing the total number of Starlink satellites launched to date to over 1,145.

Following Monday night's launch, the booster rocket missed the landing on a drone ship off the Florida coast. This launch was the sixth launch of this particular Falcon 9 booster.

Starlink is now delivering initial beta service both domestically and internationally. The company says users can expect to see data speeds vary from 50 Mbps to 150 Mbps and latency from 20ms to 40ms in most locations.



