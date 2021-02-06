Singtel to launches Mobile Edge Computing with Azure Stack

Singtel is launching 5G edge compute infrastructure for enterprises. Microsoft Azure Stack is one of the options.

Enterprises will be able to use Singtel’s Multi-access Edge Compute (MEC) infrastructure to process applications like autonomous guided vehicles, drones, robots, virtual, augmented or mixed reality closer to their end-users.





Mr Bill Chang, Chief Executive Officer of Group Enterprise at Singtel said, “The trials for Singtel 5G MEC allow enterprises to enjoy the best of both worlds with Azure Stack, Microsoft’s trusted hybrid cloud solution, and Singtel 5G MEC’s ultra-low latency performance. Our collaboration places the benefits of 5G and MEC, such as high connection speeds and low latency, in the hands of enterprises, empowering them to use, create, deploy and scale-up new 5G solutions. ”

“Today marks a new chapter in our collaboration with Singtel to unlock the power of 5G and bring the cloud closer than ever to devices and customers. With Singtel’s 5G network, Microsoft’s cloud and edge solutions, and our combined ecosystem of partners, we lower the barriers for enterprises to adopt next generation technologies that drive real business value,” said Mr Yousef Khalidi, Corporate Vice President Azure for Operators at Microsoft Corp.



